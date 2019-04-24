You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
227 Bloor St. E.
GEORGE ALBERT ALDWORTH P.Eng July 13, 1933 - April 16 2019 George was born in Hamilton, Ontario to George and Dora, predeceased by brother, Fred (Sheila) in 2018. Beloved husband (61 years) and best friend of Meg (nee Weddell), devoted father of Geoffrey (Suzanne) and Douglas (Kate Hall). George took great delight in his grandson, Adam (Hilary); granddaughter, Brittany; and his great- grandsons, Finnley and Linus. George graduated in Engineering from the Royal Military College (class of '55) and the University of Toronto (class of '56). He was Vice President and chief mechanical design engineer at MacLaren Engineers Inc (1956 - 1989) and was President of Aldworth Engineering Inc. (1989-2011). George was President of the Canadian Society of Mechanical Engineers (1975), a Fellow of the Canadian Society of Mechanical Engineers (1975), a Queen's Anniversary Diamond Jubilee recipient in 1977, President of the Royal Military College Club of Toronto (1993). George was a past member of the Donalda Club and enjoyed tennis, curling, squash, horseshoes, bridge, books, travel and a good argument. Summers at Lake St. Peter with family and friends were a highlight for over 60 years. George was an active member of St. Paul's Anglican church, Bloor Street and served there as Peoples Warden and was involved in the Property Overview and Heritage Report. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club (Don Mills) and an Aphasia Institute volunteer. Funeral service at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 227 Bloor St. E. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. in St. Paul's Chapel, reception to follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Paul's Heritage Fund or the Aphasia Institute would be appreciated.
