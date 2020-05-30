|
GEORGE ALEXANDER KINLOCH 1936-2020 George Alexander Kinloch died peacefully at home in Ottawa on May 17th. A man of many accomplishments, George was a scholar of physical chemistry and the history of science, a chemical engineer, an officer in the regular force and the Canadian reserves, a fine violinist, and a committed and effective teacher. He was the beloved husband of Frances Abele-Kinloch. He leaves his children Katherine Wight (Dan) and David, his grandchildren Carolyn and Ian Wight and Nicole Kinloch, his brother Albert Kinloch (Betty), nieces Heather Lafreniere (Michel) and Natasha Kinloch and in-laws Dorothy and George Bulka. George Kinloch loved learning, discussion, mountaineering, hiking and all things in the natural world, especially celebrating the springtime arrival of birds and the first shoots of garden flowers. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Commemorative donations may be made to his priority charities -Medecins sans Frontieres and the Ottawa Food Bank. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-728-1761
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020