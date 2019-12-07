|
|
PROFESSOR GEORGE ALEXANDROWICZ It is with great sadness that the family of Professor George Alexandrowicz announces his passing on December 4, 2019 after a brief illness at KGH. Beloved husband of Antoinette Alexandrowicz, cherished father of John-Paul (Lisa Bonato) and Thomas, and loving grandfather of Justin and Jude. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters-in-law Wladyslawa Balon, Theresa Sarabura, Paulette Bak and Freda Bak and his brothers-in-law Joseph (Maria) Bak and Casimir Bak, and his cousin Helena (Chris) Aves. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law Joseph Balon, Edward Sarabura, John Bak and the Rev. Stanley Bak (OMI). He will be greatly missed by his many nephews and nieces, friends, and colleagues. Son of Jan and Maria Alexandrowicz, he was born in Tehran, Iran in 1942 as a war refugee. George met his loving wife Antoinette at the University of St Michael's College in the University of Toronto. They enjoyed 51 years of happy marriage together. A graduate of the University of Toronto (M.A., LL.B.) and Havard Law School (LL.M.), he mentored and taught students in international law, land transactions, and wills and trusts at Queen's University Faculty of Law since 1967. George lectured on international law at various universities around the world, including the United States, England, France, Poland, China and India. He also coached international law moot competitions, including the Niagara, Fasken Martineau and Jessup moots. Under his guidance, Queen's Law teams and students won a number of awards. George was at the forefront of the early environmental law movement. He was involved with the federal Department of Environment's preparations for the UN's first major conference on international environmental issues (1971), the Stockholm Conference (1972), and the first preparations for the Law of the Sea Convention negotiations (1973-82). Later he was involved in developing a dispute resolution regime within the context of a cooperative project of the American, Canadian and Mexican Bar Associations. As a professor, he was known for regaling students with funny stories in class and at social events; he encouraged and inspired students to be the very best lawyers. Visitation will be at Gordon F. Tompkins, 49 Colborne St, (at Clergy St.) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 6th. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary's Cathedral, Kingston at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7th, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Vincent de Paul Society of Kingston or Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.gftompkinscentral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019