Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
George Arthur O'Neill


1943 - 2020
George Arthur O'Neill Obituary
GEORGE O'NEILL, S.J. JESUIT 1943 - 2020 George Arthur O'Neill of the Society of Jesus died very peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the Ajax-Pickering Hospital in Pickering, ON. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, he was the son of George Charles O'Neill and Clara Theresa McElhone. He was 77 years old and in his 57th year as a Jesuit. Taught by the Resurrectionist Fathers at St. Jerome's High School and College in Kitchener, he later taught in Jesuit High Schools in St. John's and in Montreal. He worked as a librarian at Regis College in Toronto. He was a creative photographer and writer who captured the goodness of all around him. George was very close to his parents and to his sister Jan McInnes, and really cared about all his relatives. He was proud to claim 45 years of sobriety! Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154). Online Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -