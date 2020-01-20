|
|
GEORGE BUNZE 1943 - 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of George in Montreal on Friday, January 17, 2020 in his 77th year. He is survived by Kathy, his devoted wife of 54 years, cherished father to Debbie, Stefanie (Bim), and Richard (Céline). Adored Grandpa to Hans, Aidan and Vivian, dear Brother to Barbara, and treasured Uncle to Christopher. George was born in Germany and immigrated to Montreal in 1953. His first corporate job was with ITT and shortly after started at Kruger Inc, where he enjoyed a successful and fulfilling career with the Kruger Family for over 50 years. Friends and family may call at visitation Belvedere Cemetery and Funeral Complex 22025 Trans-Canada Hwy Senneville, Québec H9X 0B2 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the dedication and care given at the Jewish General Hospital Hemodialysis Unit. Much gratitude to head nurse Myra Angeles, Dan Groulx, and Anna Kartalias and also with special thanks to Dr. Lissa Ajjamada, Dr. Daniel Blum, Dr. Jean Zigby, for their kindness and care. Here is a link to an online memorial : www.mountroyalcem.permavita.com/site/GeorgeBunze.html?s=100 In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hemodialysis unit at Montreal Jewish General.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020