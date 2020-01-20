You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belvedere Funeral Complex
22025 Route Transcanadienne
Senneville, QC H9X 3L7
514) 457-4440
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belvedere Cemetery and Funeral Complex
22025 Trans-Canada Hwy
Senneville, Québec H9X 0B2, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George BUNZE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George BUNZE


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George BUNZE Obituary
GEORGE BUNZE 1943 - 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of George in Montreal on Friday, January 17, 2020 in his 77th year. He is survived by Kathy, his devoted wife of 54 years, cherished father to Debbie, Stefanie (Bim), and Richard (Céline). Adored Grandpa to Hans, Aidan and Vivian, dear Brother to Barbara, and treasured Uncle to Christopher. George was born in Germany and immigrated to Montreal in 1953. His first corporate job was with ITT and shortly after started at Kruger Inc, where he enjoyed a successful and fulfilling career with the Kruger Family for over 50 years. Friends and family may call at visitation Belvedere Cemetery and Funeral Complex 22025 Trans-Canada Hwy Senneville, Québec H9X 0B2 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the dedication and care given at the Jewish General Hospital Hemodialysis Unit. Much gratitude to head nurse Myra Angeles, Dan Groulx, and Anna Kartalias and also with special thanks to Dr. Lissa Ajjamada, Dr. Daniel Blum, Dr. Jean Zigby, for their kindness and care. Here is a link to an online memorial : www.mountroyalcem.permavita.com/site/GeorgeBunze.html?s=100 In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hemodialysis unit at Montreal Jewish General.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -