George Derek STUNDEN

George Derek STUNDEN Obituary
GEORGE DEREK STUNDEN November 8, 1952 - May 12, 2019 In loving memory of Derek Stunden who passed away a year ago at his home in King City, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Montreal (Lachine) to the late George and Janet (Muff) Stunden. He grew up spending summers at Lake Mississippi and skiing (Canadian Ski Patrol) with his family and friends. Survived by his four loving children, Melissa (Will), Trevor (Jen), Kelsie (Mike), Brenna (Jayme), the mother of his children, Susan (Chris), wife Stephanie and stepdaughters, Sarah (Gianluca) and Alexandra. Derek is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Peter) and Patricia (the late Erskine), brother Alan (Cyndi) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Derek was a talented P.Eng., graduating from Carleton University (1980), who worked on many heavy civil engineering projects throughout Canada and the U.S.A. With many close friends throughout Niagara and King City, he was always up for a game of cards and a beer. His passion for golf and his sense of humour were best described by his bumper sticker which read "it takes a lot of balls to golf the way I do". We love you Dad and miss you every day.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
