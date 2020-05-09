You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
George DUTKIEWICZ


1926 - 2020
GEORGE DUTKIEWICZ George Dutkiewicz (1926 - 2020) passed away peacefully at the Ivan Franko Nursing Home, Toronto, on March 29, 2020 at the age of 94 survived by his loving wife, Olga Dutkiewicz (née Jelec). George was born in Ukraine and arrived in Canada after the Second World War. George and Olga were married in Toronto on June 2, 1951 and for 69 years they were inseparable. Olga extends her deepest appreciation to the extraordinary team of caregivers at Ivan Franko, Elder Caring Inc. and specifically Judy Wallace and Tanzin Choedon who took care of George until the end. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr and the Ivan Franko Ukrainian Home.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
