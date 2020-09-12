GEORGE ERNEST SMITH August 30, 2020 George Ernest Smith passed away at the Brockville General Hospital on August 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband for 67 years of Jean (nee Morwick) Smith. Loving father of David (Betty), Alan (Debbie), Lois (Jack Veryzer), and Rob (Nikki); and cherished grandfather of Lori (Greg), Theresa, Amy, Curtis (Devon), Katie, Lucas, and Charlie. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary O'Brien and brother-in-law Jim Morwick (Lorene), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Glenson and Margaret Smith, and his brother Marson. George was a United Empire Loyalist whose family has lived in Leeds County since 1794. Born in 1928, George grew up in Brockville and attended Brockville Collegiate. He obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toronto (Ontario Agricultural College) in Guelph in 1952. While in Guelph he met Jean Morwick, the love of his life, and they were married in 1953. That same year he joined his father, mother and brother in the family business, Smith's Dairy Limited, in Brockville. Smith's Dairy was sold to Beatrice Foods Co. of Chicago in 1970. George continued with Beatrice Foods, moving to Kingston, Barrie and Mississauga, and becoming President of Beatrice Dairy Operations in Canada in 1985. George retired in 1993 after having spent over 40 years in the food industry. He served as Chairman of the National Dairy Council in 1991 - 1992, served on the Federal Task Force on National Dairy Policy 1989 - 1991, and was a member of the Milk Industry Foundation in Washington, DC. He served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Guelph, 1993 - 1999, a member of the Board of Directors of Beatrice Foods Inc., 1993 - 1995, and a member of the Board of Directors of Teranet Inc., 2000 - 2006. George and Jean returned to Brockville in 1997. George was an active leader in the Brockville community. He was a member of Brockville City Council for seven years, 1959 - 1965, four years as an Alderman and three years as Mayor. He served 10 years as a member of the Board of the Brockville Public Utilities Commission. He also served on the Board of Brockville General Hospital. George was a long-time supporter of the YMCA both in Brockville and in Barrie. He was President of the "Y" in Brockville during its capital campaign of 1967 - 1970 that resulted in the building of the first phase of the "Y" presently located on Park Street. His love of the "Y" continued upon his return to Brockville where he served as the volunteer chair of the annual fundraising campaign. George was a member of Wall Street United Church for most of his life, as his parents had been, and he served on the Board of Directors of Wall Street Village Inc, as well as past chairman. He was a life member of Sussex Lodge #5, AF & AM. Their family was always a source of pride for George and Jean. While their children were located in various parts of Canada, they were always close. The family cottage on Charleston Lake was a frequent focal point for family gatherings. George loved being on or near the water, whether the St. Lawrence River, Charleston Lake or the Caribbean Sea around St. Maarten. And he loved his "skiff-putt", custom built by the late Charlie Cliffe. George will be missed by many friends in many places. He cared. His sincerity, integrity and respectful counsel nudged many lives in a positive direction. Arrangements were entrusted to Irvine Funeral Home - Brockville, Ontario. Expressions of sympathy donations in Georges memory to the Brockville YMCA of Brockville General Hospital Foundation would be greatly acknowledged. To send condolences to the family or to make a donation please visit www.irvinefuneralhome.com