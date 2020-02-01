|
GEORGE F. MACDONALD George F. MacDonald of Cantley, Quebec died peacefully on January 22, 2020 at the age of 81. He lost his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Joanne in 2018. He is survived by their children, Christine, Grant and his wife Kathryn, and granddaughter Celeste. He was a visionary museologist, archeologist and anthropologist. He was Director emeritus of the Canadian Museum of Civilization (now Museum of History), where he played a key role in the conception and development of this world-class institution, known for its collections and cutting-edge ideas. He has also highlighted the exceptional contributions of Aboriginal people to Canadian identity and culture for which he was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2006. He was also director of the Melbourne Museum, the Burke Museum in Seattle and the Bill Reid Center in Vancouver. He was a scholar with a Phd from Yale in Anthropology, and he had a gift for connecting with people from all cultures. He considered himself an anti-colonialist and traveled the world with his "partner in crime" and fellow anthropologist, Joanne. They attended at the University of Toronto Victoria College together. He will be missed by his family and many friends across the globe. Please visit his facebook page at George Frederick Macdonald for memorial information.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020