GEORGE FERGUSON October 12, 1921 - July 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto. George was a proud veteran of WWII, having served in the Irish Regiment of Canada. He was loved and cherished by his wife, Norma (deceased); son, Michael (deceased); son, Dan (Kim); grandsons, Zak (Lauren), Ben (Tara), Joel (Victoria); and great-grandson, Jackson. He will be remembered fondly by his lifelong friends, June and the late Jim Campbell, Al and Linda Marysuik, and family. Our many thanks to the wonderful staff at Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence and Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. George's Sense of humour and good nature will remain in the hearts of all that knew him. If desired, please make a donation in George's honour to Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
