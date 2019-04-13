|
GEORGE FLEISCHMANN On Thursday, April 11, 2019 peacefully and painlessly passed away in his 87th year, with Rienne, his loving wife of 68 years, by his side. Holocaust survivor and Israeli soldier. Loving father and father-in-law of Yonah, Eli Fleischmann and Annette Duvdevani and Ora and Michael Leese. Beloved grandfather of Amir, Sam, Noam, Daniel, Ronen (z'l) and Julia. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Helene and Peter Fleischmann (z'l). Many thanks to the wonderful medical teams and nursing staff who treated George with such skill and compassion, Dr. Grossman at North York General and Dr. Pavenski at St. Michael's Hospital. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Ronen Fleischmann Memorial Fund at Kids Help Phone (416) 586-5437 or to The Association For The Soldiers of Israel, 416-783-3053.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019