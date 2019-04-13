You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
GEORGE FLEISCHMANN On Thursday, April 11, 2019 peacefully and painlessly passed away in his 87th year, with Rienne, his loving wife of 68 years, by his side. Holocaust survivor and Israeli soldier. Loving father and father-in-law of Yonah, Eli Fleischmann and Annette Duvdevani and Ora and Michael Leese. Beloved grandfather of Amir, Sam, Noam, Daniel, Ronen (z'l) and Julia. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Helene and Peter Fleischmann (z'l). Many thanks to the wonderful medical teams and nursing staff who treated George with such skill and compassion, Dr. Grossman at North York General and Dr. Pavenski at St. Michael's Hospital. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Ronen Fleischmann Memorial Fund at Kids Help Phone (416) 586-5437 or to The Association For The Soldiers of Israel, 416-783-3053.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
