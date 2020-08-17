You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George GOODERHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George GOODERHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George GOODERHAM Obituary
GEORGE GOODERHAM After a long and full life, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Catherine (May 7, 2017) after 68 wonderful years of marriage. Loving Dad to Wayne (Eva Ivanov), Rick (Rhonda) and Glenn. Cherished Grandpa of Brendan, Scott, Bryan, Sean and Stephanie. Dear brother of Marilyn Kerr (Bill) and Doreen Bell (the late Raymond). In past years George served as Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Church and The Peoples Christian Academy. He will be forever loved by his extended family, friends and church family. Private family funeral. If desired donations may be made to The Peoples Church or The Peoples Christian Academy. Please visit the Book of Memories at: www.wardfuneralhome.com John 14:1 1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -