GEORGE GUILD TUFFIN October 8, 1920 - March 18, 2020 Passed away at the age of 99 years, in Toronto. Survived by his loving wife, Jackie and daughters, Marsha Johnson (John) and Janis Greenwood. Predeceased by his first wife Eunice (Eunie), April 11, 1981. George leaves grandchildren, Jennifer Greenwood, Cameron Greenwood (Kara), Stephanie Moore (Jared), Lesley Johnson, Courtney Pratt (Jenner) and great-grandchildren, Ian Greenwood, Abby Greenwood and Rowan Pratt. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law, Laurie Nordin-MacLeod (Garry) and brother-in-law, Jim Nordin (Karen). George will also be missed by nieces, Darcie Ladd (Mark), Christine MacLeod, Donna Gordon, and nephews, Graham Ladd, and Eric Nordin (Roya), great-nieces, Allegra, Nasarah and great-nephew, Felix. George was a WWII veteran, having served as an RCAF pilot for five years, with four years spent overseas. Two years were spent with the RAF in the U.K. and two years in the Middle East. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff at Hazelton Place Retirement Home and for the warm care provided by the many caregivers over the years from Optimum Care Health Services. We are also very grateful to the team from the Sinai Health Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. George will be remembered as a true gentleman, a man of character, and a man admired by many. His support of family was unwavering. He will be missed. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a service. We will honour his memory privately. Online condolences are welcomed at www.humphreymiles.com Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020