You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for George TUFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Guild TUFFIN


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Guild TUFFIN Obituary
GEORGE GUILD TUFFIN October 8, 1920 - March 18, 2020 Passed away at the age of 99 years, in Toronto. Survived by his loving wife, Jackie and daughters, Marsha Johnson (John) and Janis Greenwood. Predeceased by his first wife Eunice (Eunie), April 11, 1981. George leaves grandchildren, Jennifer Greenwood, Cameron Greenwood (Kara), Stephanie Moore (Jared), Lesley Johnson, Courtney Pratt (Jenner) and great-grandchildren, Ian Greenwood, Abby Greenwood and Rowan Pratt. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law, Laurie Nordin-MacLeod (Garry) and brother-in-law, Jim Nordin (Karen). George will also be missed by nieces, Darcie Ladd (Mark), Christine MacLeod, Donna Gordon, and nephews, Graham Ladd, and Eric Nordin (Roya), great-nieces, Allegra, Nasarah and great-nephew, Felix. George was a WWII veteran, having served as an RCAF pilot for five years, with four years spent overseas. Two years were spent with the RAF in the U.K. and two years in the Middle East. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff at Hazelton Place Retirement Home and for the warm care provided by the many caregivers over the years from Optimum Care Health Services. We are also very grateful to the team from the Sinai Health Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. George will be remembered as a true gentleman, a man of character, and a man admired by many. His support of family was unwavering. He will be missed. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a service. We will honour his memory privately. Online condolences are welcomed at www.humphreymiles.com Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -