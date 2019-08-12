|
GEORGE HENRY BLUMENAUER October 13, 1921 - August 6, 2019 Peacefully in his sleep at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Born in Nelson, BC, the son of a CPR Station Master, his early life was spent up and down the Kootenays until finishing High School in Cranbrook. He went on to UBC to obtain a BASc in mechanical engineering. After war-time service as an engineer officer (RCEME) he joined the Otis Elevator Company, obtained an MBA from Harvard, and went on to become President and Chairman. His other accomplishments in finance and industry included directorships of the Royal Bank of Canada, Dominion Foundries and Steel Company (DOFASCO), Union Gas, Mutual Life of Canada and Hudson's Bay Oil and Gas. As a Governor of McMaster University, he worked tirelessly to ensure the establishment of the School of Medicine and supported the community of Hamilton through fundraising and directorships of the YMCA, Hamilton Art Gallery, Hamilton Tiger Cats and other associations. Predeceased by his wife, Margaret Emma Nielsen, he is survived by his three sons: Richard (Mary) William (Laura) and Christian Martin (Laetitia); grandchildren James (Melissa), Kathleen, Harry, Raymond, Lindsey, Christian (Erin) and Alexandra; great- grandchildren Averie, Jax and Bella; and Freda Blumenauer of Abbotsford, B.C. and her family. Over the years, his many recreational interests centered on his love of fishing and golf; from the Gaspé region to the Loxahatchee Club, the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, for over fifty years the Caledon Mountain Trout Club and for 68 years, the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club. The family wishes to extend our thanks and sincere appreciation to those many friends of George who have supported him in his later years including the staff at Amica Oakville and his longtime Family Physician Dr. Robert Gabriel. We have long known that with his death, we will have lost one of the most outstanding Canadians of his generation. There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 29th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. followed by a Service of Remembrance at 12:00 noon, August 30, 2019. All will take place at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West (one block east of Kerr, 905-844-2600), Oakville.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019