You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MERKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H.R. MERKEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H.R. MERKEL Obituary
GEORGE H.R. MERKEL September 8, 1924 - November 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital in his 95th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Jeannette (2009). Loving father of Bev (Doug), Brenda (Bruce), Dale, David (Sanysa) and Doug (Pam). Devoted and proud Opa of Ashley, Sara, Taylor (Irene), Andrew and Eric (mother Nancy), Jake, Alexandra and William. Great- grandfather to Jeremy, Jase, Elsie and Olivia. George founded Eastern Refrigeration Supply Company Limited in 1963, which grew into an incredibly successful business that included his daughter Bev and sons David and Doug. As much as George loved working, his family meant the world to him. Numerous hours were spent making home movies, capturing special moments and turning them into lasting memories. George will forever be remembered for his wonderful smile, quick wit and his ability to fix or repair just about anything. The family wishes to thank George's homecare nurses, Vilma and Rose as well as the healthcare professionals on the Palliative Care floor at Markham Stouffville Hospital for their exceptional care. A celebration of life will take place in the new year.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -