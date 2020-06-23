|
GEORGE KELDAY PECK 1925-2020 After a full and passionate life George passed away at Toronto General Hospital June 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Survived by his four children Leslie (Scott), Mark (Emily), Cameron (Mia), Erin (Dave), his sister Karen (Vokes) and his grandchildren Amy, Sydney, Brandon, Emily, Noah, Georgia, Charlotte, Elliot and Ewan. He led a wonderful life surrounded by loving family, friends, colleagues, his library and collections, science, jazz, food, and sports. George's childhood was rich in family, art and most notably, natural history. Time spent outdoors at the cottage in Gananoque and the farm in Malton would significantly influence the rest of his life. After graduating from the Ontario Veterinary College, George moved to Oakville, and married Sheila (Wilson), the mother of his four children. He was a practicing veterinarian for over 30 years and was active in the community. Upon his retirement in 1982, he moved to Thornbury with his second wife, Diane Schwartz, to continue his passion for birds, photography, writing, teaching and travel. He returned to Toronto in 2015 where he shared his love of early jazz music with friends and the residents of Christie Gardens Retirement Home. George was a distinguished ornithologist in Ontario for over 50 years. He was appointed a Research Associate at the Royal Ontario Museum in 1976, was the Coordinator of the Ontario Nest Records Scheme for 48 years, and co-authored Breeding Birds of Ontario Nidiology and Distribution. He was also a prolific wildlife photographer and nature writer, with images and writings published in over 90 books, magazines and journals. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of George's life will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. In the meantime, think of him often and remember him well. Donations in George's memory may be made to the Royal Ontario Museum, Department of Natural History.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 23 to June 27, 2020