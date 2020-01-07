You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. GEORGE KRYNSKI It is with great sadness the family of Dr. George Krynski announces his passing on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Krynski. Loving father of Christopher Krynski and his wife, Martha and Gregory Kent (Krynski) and his wife, Michele. Proud grandfather of Christine and Katy and survived by three great-grandchildren. Dr. Krynski was a devoted surgeon at Scarborough Centenary Hospital for over 40 years. He was an active member of the Polish Community and the Medical Profession. The family will receive friends at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto on Thursday, January 9th from 5 - 9 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, January 10th at 3 p.m. with visitation prior at 2 p.m. Cremation. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020
