GEORGE LEONARD D'SILVA 'Len' August 19, 1925 - August 31, 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Len, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa in his 95th year. Son of Henry D'Silva and Esther Sullivan. Predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Maureen D'Silva (nee Wallis). Also predeceased by his older brothers Thomas, Albert and Harold. Len leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, family, strength and perseverance to be carried on by his children Michael, Susan and Alan, his Grandchildren, Christopher, Shawna, David, Daniel, Jeremy, Aaron, Kaitlin and Emily and his Great Grandchildren Katelyn, Lucas, Avery, Carter and Zoey. Len was born and educated in Calcutta, India. He moved his family to England in 1961 in search of a better life. As a young executive, he then moved them again in 1967 to Canada where he worked at Manulife for over 25 years. He always believed that Canada was the best country in the world. His focus in his life was on his family for whom he created a great life. He supported his wife Maureen in her many illnesses. He revelled in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and was always engaged in and supported their activities, accomplishments and aspirations. He faced many health setbacks in recent years and showed us what courage looked like. The service will be held at St. Bonaventure Church (1300 Lesile Street, Toronto) on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by reception. A private Interment to follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations in Len's memory can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation. For more information please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019
