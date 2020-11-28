You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
George M. CATHCART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE M. CATHCART On November 21, 2020 George M. Cathcart of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years. George (Dad) will be missed and remembered by children, Carol E. Cathcart (Paul Turang), C. Lynn Cathcart (Mark Deyell) and Pamela D. Falkenberg (Scott); and grandchildren, Jett, Cameron, Keira and Petr. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Barbara; and his love of dogs, Coley, Argus and Rambo. George was a long standing member of the Mayfair Golf and Country Club where he spent most of his time playing golf, gin-rummy and bridge in the spike bar. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com. Park Memorial Edmonton 780-426-0050 Family Owned Funeral Home Crematorium, Reception Centre

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Memorial, Ltd. Edmonton
9709 - 111 Avenue
Edmonton, AB T5G OB2
(780) 426-0050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Park Memorial, Ltd. Edmonton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved