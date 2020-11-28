GEORGE M. CATHCART On November 21, 2020 George M. Cathcart of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years. George (Dad) will be missed and remembered by children, Carol E. Cathcart (Paul Turang), C. Lynn Cathcart (Mark Deyell) and Pamela D. Falkenberg (Scott); and grandchildren, Jett, Cameron, Keira and Petr. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Barbara; and his love of dogs, Coley, Argus and Rambo. George was a long standing member of the Mayfair Golf and Country Club where he spent most of his time playing golf, gin-rummy and bridge in the spike bar. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society
. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com
. Park Memorial Edmonton 780-426-0050 Family Owned Funeral Home Crematorium, Reception Centre