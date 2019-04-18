You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
(416) 698-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crow's Theatre
345 Carlaw
GEORGE MARTELL March 3, 1940 - April 15, 2019 Aged 79. Peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Born in Halifax, NS, he studied at Dalhousie, the University of Toronto and the London School of Economics. George taught social sciences at York University from 1968 until his retirement in 2005, but is best known as a longtime education activist, writer and editor, firmly anchored on the Canadian left. He served as an NDP trustee on the old Toronto Board of Education in the late 1970s and was education advisor to the Ontario NDP at Queens Park prior to the Rae government's election in 1990. He was founding editor of two influential magazines for education activists, This Magazine Is About Schools (from 1966) and Our Schools/Our Selves(from 1988). He worked tirelessly to bring together Ontario teachers, school-board workers, parents, students, and union and community activists into broader education coalitions. After his retirement and even as his health began to fail, he continued working with Toronto's Somali community on educational issues, editing an online magazine Education Action, and finding the energy in the last two years to put together two books for posthumous publication: a collection of his most important articles, and a study of education in Ontario combined with an assessment of the future for socialist politics and community building. George is survived by his beloved wife Elaine MacIntosh. He was much loved by the children of his extended family: Liisa Repo Martell, Marya Duckworth, Sylvia Duckworth, Tobin MacIntosh, Stephanie MacIntosh and Ryan MacIntosh, and his seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral home (2570 Danforth Ave.,Toronto M4C 1L3, phone 416-698-3121, near the corner of Main and Danforth) on April 23rd and 24th between 1 and 7 p.m. A memorial event will be held on June 19, 2019 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Crow's Theatre, 345 Carlaw. More to follow in School Magazine at https://educationactiontoronto.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
