GEORGE MCGILL MILNE June 2, 1928 - Toronto, Ontario January 25, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta George Milne passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years. George was born and raised in Toronto, ON, to mother Sadie and father George Murdoch, a Scottish chemist who immigrated to Canada. Young George attended Oakwood Collegiate, and later the University of Toronto, on scholarship for one year. He married Helen Smith in 1952 and worked in London, ON, as a Sales Manager for Shell, later moving to Toronto he worked at BP Oil as Marketing Manager for Ontario. For over thirty years George continued to work in management with various oil companies, finally retiring from Petro Canada in Calgary in 1989. That same year, George was offered a post as Regimental Secretary for the Calgary Highlanders, where he continued in this position for five years. In this time, a highlight was writing the speech for Queen Elizabeth II's visit to McMahon Stadium. He was told by the Queen that this was the first speech in fifteen years that she did not alter. In 2001, George was conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws at the University of Calgary for his commitment to the quest for recognition and understanding of the sacrifices of yesterday's youth in uniform. George served the Canadian Military in various capacities for more than forty-three years and has received many medals and honours, including the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Medal. With vision, energy and enthusiasm, George set an example for many, especially his family. Where some might see obstacles George saw opportunities. He relished the creative possibilities of problem solving. Ever a generous spirit, George had a favourite quote from Winston Churchill, "You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give". George is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Helen Louise Milne (nee Smith); two daughters and two sons-in-law, Louise Powers and Scot Powers, Barbara Milne and Bill Laing; grandchildren, David Laing, Claire Laing-Chan (Tyler Chan), Darcy Powers and Calum Powers (Brennan Wilson); great-grandchildren, Lewis and Eilidh Laing-Chan; and nephews, Russell Crilly, and Mathew Baker. A Celebration of George's Life will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB) on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on George's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. For the past six years George and Helen have called Staywell Manor in South West Calgary, home. The family would like to thank all the staff for the care and compassion they provided on a daily basis. As well the family would like to thank the amazing staff at RockyView Hospital. A tree will be planted in living memory of George Milne. McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020