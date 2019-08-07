You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
GEORGE METZ It is with great sadness that the family of George Metz announces his passing on August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucie Metz, loving father and father-in-law of Annette Metz and Richard Pivnick, and Vivian Metz and Gary Morris. Dear brother of the late Alexander Metz, and Cesia Metz, cherished grandfather of Lucie, Sam, Ethan and Ava. After a long and valiant struggle George passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family. A Holocaust survivor, he was a role model for all who knew him. He had incredible strength, courage, tenacity, resilience and a will to live. Devoted to his family, he will be in our hearts forever. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, August 8, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Pride of Israel section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or to Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019
