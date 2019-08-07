|
|
GEORGE METZ It is with great sadness that the family of George Metz announces his passing on August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucie Metz, loving father and father-in-law of Annette Metz and Richard Pivnick, and Vivian Metz and Gary Morris. Dear brother of the late Alexander Metz, and Cesia Metz, cherished grandfather of Lucie, Sam, Ethan and Ava. After a long and valiant struggle George passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family. A Holocaust survivor, he was a role model for all who knew him. He had incredible strength, courage, tenacity, resilience and a will to live. Devoted to his family, he will be in our hearts forever. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, August 8, at 1:00 p.m. Interment Pride of Israel section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or to Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019