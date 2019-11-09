|
GEORGE S.B. MOAD June 3, 1946 - October 31, 2019 George finished his earth walk when his big heart stopped beating. George was a large man with a kind and generous heart, who lived his adventuresome life with gusto. A great friend to many, he was always 100% on duty, available 24/7, if they needed him. Born in a now historically designated log cabin in Bourlamaque, Quebec, he and his older brother, Arthur (who survives him), lived in Mexico and Washington State before the family settled in Thetford Mines, Quebec. George played drums in a rock band in Montreal and raced cars, which undoubtedly lead to his early and profound hearing loss. George moved to Ontario at the time of the FLQ Crisis. Throughout most of his working life he was an entrepreneur. He travelled across Canada pioneering the then new media of "mall posters" in shopping centres. His survival after being speared and impaled in his car while driving along the west bound 401 early one rush hour morning was amazing - he then restarted his business against all odds. George was very determined, persistent and focused. George believed that service to others was the best gift one could have in life. George was the driving force behind the 10th Toronto Cub Pack (at Christ Church Deer Park) in the late 70s/early 80s. As the Akela, his larger than life personality brought an immense sense of energy and excitement to the boys and leadership team, attracting them from throughout the neighbourhood. The pack was one of the strongest in the entire region. Monday night meetings, special outings and weekend camping trips were infused with his combination of fun-loving joie-de-vivre, no-nonsense drive to do things well, and great humour. He helped shape the lives of hundreds of boys and many still talk fondly about this big figure from these seminal growing-up years. He was active in the Toronto Junior Board of Trade and the Toronto Jaycees. For the 1970 Grey Cup George arranged for Anne Murray to be its Honorary Chief Parade Marshall. He was involved in many projects such as the Santa Claus Parade and Policeman of the Month. With his insight and innovative thinking he could get anything done. The typing school he initiated for unemployed women in Regent Park was a huge success. Being named worldwide Jaycee Senator # 20451 was a shining moment in all his long list of accomplishments. He was an expert networker. Armed with a rolodex of business cards from everyone he ever met, he thought nothing of approaching people who might normally have never given him the time of day. He had a real knack of connecting people in need with the right people to help. In retirement he continued his volunteer work - Meals on Wheels, Bob Rumble Centre for the Deaf - always wanting to make a difference and do things for others less fortunate. He had a special fondness for vets, the elderly and the personal success and growth of many young people. He was active in the Kerry Blue Terrier Club of Canada, serving on the Board, assisting with Rescue, doing hospitality and motoring to dog shows in Canada and the US. He had a true love for politics both in Canada and the U.S. Although never shy about sharing his opinions, he was always open to well thought-out opposing views. He was a tireless supporter of local politicians whom he thought deserved his time, energy and good will. He was a great storyteller - people loved to listen to his tales - an engaging conversationalist and an attentive host who enjoyed parties, celebrations and having fun. He was laid to rest in a private burial, wearing his Patton t-shirt with the theme from the movie "Patton" playing. A pair of doves circled the grave as his wife, Louise Lang, and their Kerry Blue, Betty Boop, looked on. Donations to Speaking of Dogs Rescue, P.O. Box 8058, RPO Hurontario, Collingwood, ON L9Y 0H1 https://www.speakingofdogs.com/ or an animal charity of your choice would be appreciated. Please say a little prayer for George so that his soul can safely journey back to the light. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019