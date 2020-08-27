You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

George Owen HOLLANDS
GEORGE OWEN HOLLANDS Died peacefully in his 93rd year holding the hand of his wife and best friend Grace in the presence of son Neil and his partner Annette, son Ian and grandson Mark (son of Neil and Annette). He is survived by his brother Kenneth in England and his wife Valerie their son Graham and his wife Louise and their children Thomas and Katie and several cousins. George was born a Kentish Man at Horns Cross, Kent in South East England. Following service in the British Army of the Rhine in Holland with a special unit and employment in England he immigrated to Canada in 1956. There he had a long career with Standard Brands Limited that later became Nabisco Brands Limited. He finished his career as a senior executive and director of Burns Philp Company Ltd's Canadian operations when it acquired Fleischmann Yeast Limited from Nabisco. Retirement permitted Grace and him to travel for a few years and for him to pursue his many interests consisting of digital painting, photography, playing several musical instruments badly, composing the odd song, limerick and doggerel. Cremation has already taken place and at George's request there will be no funeral. Those who wish may make donations to Médecins Sans Frontiéres. Messages to the family may be sent to neil.boxtop@outlook.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
