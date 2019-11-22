|
|
GEORGE PHILIP GREGORY SPRINGATE CM, BA, BCL, LL.B, LL.D 1938 - 2019 Much-loved George Springate passed away on November 20, 2019 at age 81, with his cherished wife of 35 years, Judy, at his side. Beloved brother of Ruth Ditchburn and Joy, Arnold and Gordon Springate, fondly remembered uncle, and devoted friend to countless others. The son of immigrants, Walter Springate and Eleanor Woodhouse, George was a fluently bilingual and very proud Canadian. He enjoyed a multi-faceted career spanning 63 years. This included 11 years as a Montreal police officer, while simultaneously earning a BA (Sir George Williams) and two law degrees (McGill). He was later awarded two honourary Doctor of Laws (University College of Cape Breton, Concordia University). An MNA for 3 terms (1970-1981), he was also a kicker for the Montreal Alouettes, playing on the 1970 Grey Cup team. He co-founded the Police Technology Department at John Abbott College (1973), teaching criminal law and evidence for 33 years. He served as a Canadian citizenship judge (1999-2013), the last five years as Canada's Senior Judge. A gifted communicator, he appeared regularly on radio, TV and in Canadian newspapers, and was best-known for his dynamic speeches outlining minority rights during the Quebec language debates on Bill 22 and Bill 101 and his passionate defense of Canada in the 1980 and 1995 Quebec referendums. George was a superb fundraiser, raising millions for many charitable organizations. He received numerous honours, including Member of the Order of Canada, The Lester B. Pearson Award for exceptional contributions to Canadian unity, the Molson's Pioneer's Circle for extraordinary contributions to the handicapped, the Quebec Society for Disabled Children as an outstanding benefactor and governor, the RCMP for his outstanding contributions to Canadian police education, and the City of Montreal, which named a 23-acre park in Pierrefonds after him, The George Springate Sports Centre. George was truly a unique Canadian, who touched so many in a very positive way. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him! No funeral or memorial service is planned. Donations to the Cancer or the Palliative Care divisions of the Ottawa Hospital in his memory would be most appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019