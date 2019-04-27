GEORGE ROBERT SWAN George passed away on April 23, 2019 in the presence of his family after a 2 year battle with brain cancer. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Louise, who was also his soulmate and best friend. Loving father to Dr. Kathryn (Will), Jennifer (Jorge) and Erica (James). Proud Grandpa to Lucas and Anna Saenz. He will be missed by his twin brother Dr. James Swan (Carolyn) and sister-in-law Betty Sproule (Ken). Son of the late Dr. Henry and Isobel Swan of Barrie, ON. George was a 1965 graduate of Upper Canada College, 1969 commerce grad of Cornell, and a 1971 MBA grad of McMaster. George spent the first 10 years of his business career working at CIL where he was given many entrepreneurial opportunities and developed his approach 'to just go for it!' George established PerCor Financial Consultants in 1982 which was one of the first 'fee for service' financial planning firms in Canada. PerCor was bought by the Bank of Montreal in 1991 as its entrée into Personal Wealth Management. In 1994, George became the President of HSBC Trust Company. He returned to his roots in 1997 by creating ForStar Family Office to service the personal wealth management needs of a select group of clients. Looking after clients was always a priority for George and over the years George became a trusted family advisor and confidante. He developed an exceptional network of contacts throughout his career and was able to resolve any problem that came his way. He valued his reputation as the 'go to guy' and often reflected on how lucky he was to have great clients, wonderful staff, and outstanding professional relationships. This made going to work every day a pleasure for George. Some of George's happiest times were with his family either at home in Oakville or at the family cottage on Lake Joseph in Muskoka. Visitation from 12 - 1 p.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. - Knox Presbyterian Church , 89 Dunn St., Oakville on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Reception to follow at the Oakville Club, 56 Water St., Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George to Ian Anderson House or to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation - Brain Cancer Research Fund. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019