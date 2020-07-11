You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ronald WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ronald WILLIAMS Obituary
GEORGE RONALD (RON) WILLIAMS 1928 - 2020 Professor Emeritus, Department of Biochemistry and Institute for Environmental Studies, University of Toronto Born in Liverpool, England, Ron's active and inquisitive intellect earned him a scholarship to Merchant Taylor's School, and a PhD from the University of Liverpool. Postgraduate work at the Universities of Toronto, Pennsylvania, and Oxford followed. In 1956, he obtained a position at the University of Toronto. He was Chair of the Department of Biochemistry from 1970 - 1977, and Principal of Scarborough College from 1984 - 1989. He combined his passion for biochemistry with concern for the environment and in 1996, published The Molecular Biology of Gaia, about the stability of the Earth's environment. Married to Joyce Mutch, also from Liverpool, they raised three children; Geoff, Glynis, and Tim. He enjoyed being grandfather to Jeremy, Dave, and Jano, and great-grandfather to Nia and Lila. He and Joyce were strong supporters of the United Church of Canada, nationally and as members of Washington United in Scarborough, and Harcourt United in Guelph. Ron was exceptionally active throughout his life. He was on the University of Liverpool track team, and continued running well into his 60s. Hiking was a passion. He loved the English Lake District, Wales' Snowdonia, the Munros of Scotland, and Lake O'Hara in the Canadian Rockies. His renaissance mind made all aspects of science, religion, politics, and global affairs subjects for in-depth discussion. Above all Ron found joy and meaning in the arts: chamber music to opera; theatre to visual arts; and poetry to novels. His joy flowed from professional artists, but also from local amateur groups and, especially, children. It is the intent to hold a memorial service as soon as the pandemic allows. Memorial donations may be made to : Gallery Stratford's Children's Programs: [email protected] or Nature Conservancy Canada: https://donate.natureconservancy.ca www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -