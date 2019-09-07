|
|
GEORGE STANLEY WILLIS October 30, 1945 - August 10, 2019 After a courageous battle with heart disease, George passed away at home early on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, in his 74th year with his beloved life companion Louise by his side. The family would like to thank the staff at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute for their expert and dedicated care. Strategy and finance were George's concentrations during a twenty-five year career in the public service of Canada. He was Chief Financial Officer of Industry, Science and Technology Canada, and was awarded the Governor General's Canada 125 Medal for outstanding service to the nation. He began a fifteen year private sector career first with Alcan Canada as Coordinator of Financial Planning and later joined the management consulting industry wherein he served with Accenture Canada, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) China, and IBM Greater China. He was Business Development Executive for IBM Greater China and Director of Business Development for PWC China. Upon IBM's recommendation, he was designated by the Government of China as a Foreign Expert in Economics and Technology.George served as a volunteer in the education sector for more than thirty years with the fifty thousand members Society of Management Accountants of Canada. He served in a number of roles including Lecturer, Editor, Chairman of the National Research Studies Committee and member of the National Board of Directors. He was recognized as an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Society. He earned graduate degrees from Norwich University (M.A.) and the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London (MSc.), was a Certified Management Accountant (C.M.A.), a Chartered Professional Accountant (C.P.A.), and a Project Management Professional (P.M.P.). He had written and spoken extensively in America, in Canada and in China. In addition to Louise, George will be forever missed by his only son, Michael and stepchildren Matthew (Kelly) and Alexandra (Dave). George had created a 'House of Happiness' for his grandchildren Olivia, Winter, Jacob and Curtis wherein they visited museums, danced with abandon to music from Dancing with the Stars, sang out of key, were introduced to robots and racing cars, built amazing lego structures that walked and played backyard sports that caused bumps, bruises and tears. Forever to be missed. A private cremation has taken place and a Celebration of George's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory can be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through Kelly Funeral Homes, Carling Chapel, Ottawa at www.kellyfh.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019