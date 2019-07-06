Resources More Obituaries for George ROBINSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Thomas ROBINSON

GEORGE THOMAS ROBINSON On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in London, Ontario, George Thomas Robinson passed away peacefully in his 75th year, surrounded by his wife, family and friends. In the spirit with which he lived, George gave his secular goodbyes, but not his permanent ones, and in so doing gave solace to all. He was a sterling companion and deeply loved by his wife Amy, to whom he was married for 36 years, as he was by his children, Anthony and Shelley (Mike). He leaves behind his sister Margaret (Harold) Wilson, Dennis and David (Alison), Ava and Mitchell, Milton, Ont.; Donna (Hugh) Scott, Niagara on the Lake; Peter (Phyllis), Orangeville; Tyson (Shannon), Eva, Mississauga; Wilberdien van Grunsven, Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is predeceased by his second daughter Anna. He also leaves behind a large clan belonging to the Noce, Santi, Avery, Arnone, Tropiano, Obeid, and Maxwell families with whom he shared great mutual affection. George was born in Kingston, Ontario to Melville and Bessie (Cox) Robinson, who both taught in the public school board. Later he moved to Harrowsmith, Ontario, for which he had many fond memories of pastoral jaunts, running streams, and the eccentricities of small town Ontario. Harrowsmith also gave him early opportunities for what was to become a lifelong passion for reading that carried him to his final days. At the tender age of eight, George developed an interest in Nazi Germany, and soon embarked on a timeless pursuit of the meaning of the Holocaust. This led him to deeply appreciate Jewish faith and culture for the remainder of his life. When he was 13, the family returned to his maternal grandfather's home in Milton, Ontario. Kicked out of high school for creating mischief, he began his first career in banking at 17. His earlier literary and history interests took hold however and within a few years he pursued a degree in History and Political Science at the University of Guelph, followed by a Master's in Library Science at the University of Toronto. While at the University of Western Ontario, he became Head Reference Librarian, Weldon Library and later served as Chief Law Librarian. Among his greatest pleasures was his part-time role as lecturer to political science undergraduates, thereby carrying on his family's pedagogical values. He also developed introductory courses to encourage university attendance and later served on the Senate. This was followed by his third career of 20 years as financial advisor for Midland Walwyn and later for Nesbitt Burns. He retired in 2017 at the age of 73. In all three of his careers, George's public reach was wide, offering counsel to service operators, kitchen staff, undergraduate and graduate students, professors, university presidents, and later to his clients. His command of the English language was exemplary and from 1988 to 1993 he entertained readers of the London Free Press and Western Gazette with his book reviews. George travelled extensively with his family, including Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, Germany, Portugal, England, Scandinavia, Japan, most of eastern and western Canada, the US, Rwanda, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. He spent his final two years idyllically on the shores of Lake Huron, in a cottage that he called his jewel box, quietly pursuing his pleasures in reading, music, and befriending all those around, as he had done throughout life. We extend deep appreciation to Dr. Vincent, for his wisest counsel, Drs. Leeper and Curtis for their compassion and clarity, to the exceptional nursing staff at both Victoria Hospital and UH and to all family and friends that made George's brief time in hospital comfortable. A memorial service will be held early Fall, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019