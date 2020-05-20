You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Innisfil Funeral Home Limited
7910 Yonge Street
Innisfil, ON L9S 1L5
(705) 431-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for George BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thornton BAILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Thornton BAILEY Obituary
GEORGE THORNTON BAILEY (August 19, 1928 - May 18, 2020) Passed away peacefully at his home in Innisfil on Monday, May 18, 2020 in his 92nd year. Born in Toronto to Winnifred and Frank Bailey, his was a life well lived. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret, and his four children, Thorna (Dennis Lawrence), Pegi (Peter Franklyn), Cameron (Beth), Stuart (Sandra), and his twelve beloved grandchildren - Ellena and Matthew Lawrence; Bailey, Ramsey, Klara, and Will Franklyn; Mackenzie, Georgia, Luci and Axel Bailey; and Victoria and Connor Bailey. A graduate of Malvern Collegiate and Victoria College at University of Toronto, he enjoyed a successful 37 year career with GMAC, which took him and his family across the country on countless adventures. He loved to sail, ski and spend time at the cottage at Drag Lake - the "handyman haven". Lake Louise Ski Resort was a source of much enjoyment where he volunteered his time with alpine ski events during his retirement. He was loved and will be missed!! Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -