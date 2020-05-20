|
|
GEORGE THORNTON BAILEY (August 19, 1928 - May 18, 2020) Passed away peacefully at his home in Innisfil on Monday, May 18, 2020 in his 92nd year. Born in Toronto to Winnifred and Frank Bailey, his was a life well lived. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret, and his four children, Thorna (Dennis Lawrence), Pegi (Peter Franklyn), Cameron (Beth), Stuart (Sandra), and his twelve beloved grandchildren - Ellena and Matthew Lawrence; Bailey, Ramsey, Klara, and Will Franklyn; Mackenzie, Georgia, Luci and Axel Bailey; and Victoria and Connor Bailey. A graduate of Malvern Collegiate and Victoria College at University of Toronto, he enjoyed a successful 37 year career with GMAC, which took him and his family across the country on countless adventures. He loved to sail, ski and spend time at the cottage at Drag Lake - the "handyman haven". Lake Louise Ski Resort was a source of much enjoyment where he volunteered his time with alpine ski events during his retirement. He was loved and will be missed!! Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 20 to May 24, 2020