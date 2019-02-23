GEORGE VICTOR VALLANCE Passed away peacefully in Burlington on February 11, 2019, in his 89th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn Vallance (nee Baxter). Loving father to Victor Vallance (Pamela), Lynne Page (Charles), Anne McKenna (Mike), and Elaine Kelly (Paul). Proud 'Grandpa' to Heather (James), James, Carolyn, Michelle (Mark), Martha, Katie (Luke), Ian, Jack, Edward, and great-grandchildren Georgia, Clara and Hunter. Predeceased by his brother John Vallance and sisters Mary Hand and Elizabeth Newlands. Born in 1930 in Hamilton, ON, George attended Hillfield College in Hamilton and Trinity College School in Port Hope. He obtained his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Engineering from Queen's University and went on to a lengthy career at Stelco Inc. in Hamilton as a Professional Engineer. He was a longtime member of the Burlington Golf and Country Club (BGCC), where he golfed and actively curled over the years. George loved his historic 75 acre apple farm 'Georgian Valley' outside Thornbury, and took great pleasure in distributing his produce to family and friends at harvest time. Most of all, George cherished his family and will be remembered as a kind gentleman and caring father. The family extends our appreciation to the staff and caregivers at the Brant Centre Long Term Care Residence in Burlington for their compassion and professional care over the past two years and more, with a special thank you to Ronald and Laura. A private family service was held in Burlington, with a celebration of life to follow in the spring at the BGCC. If desired, donations in George's name may be made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019