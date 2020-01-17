|
GEORGE WALTER HATELY, QC June 29, 1931- January 9, 2020 On January 9, 2020, our dad, grandpa and dear friend passed away after a rich and full life. He is predeceased by his wife Nancy (2011), his daughter Megan (2006) and his son Matthew (1968). He will be greatly missed by his children Jim (Lisa Nisbet), Lynne (Jay Honeyman), Laura (Mike Quattrocchi) and Susi (Stew Corbett) and his grandchildren Samuel, Andrew, Justin, Reece, Lucas, Samantha and Lewis. George was generous, curious about others and a great storyteller - a skill enhanced by his good humour and incredible ability to remember dates and facts. He treasured the many friends who enriched his life, especially after Nancy passed. Born June 29, 1931 in Winnipeg, George moved with his parents to Vancouver in 1936 and graduated from Prince of Wales High School in 1948. He returned with his parents to Winnipeg and went on to graduate from the University of Manitoba where he found his calling and love for the law. He graduated with an LLB in 1954 and was called to the Manitoba Bar in 1955. His law career began in the legal department of the Canadian National Railway. In 1959, George was called to the Ontario Bar and moved to Toronto, where he enjoyed a thriving career as a litigator at Blake, Cassels & Graydon. He became a partner in 1966. George was later called to the Alberta Bar in 1985, where he spent a year commuting to Calgary for a case. His involvement in law stretched far, as a former member of the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto, a Vice President of the Advocates Society, and a former Co-Chairman of the Academic Tribunal of the University of Toronto. Even after retiring, he continued to work in law, consulting for LawPro. George loved spending time with his family in the outdoors - summers at Point Ideal on Lake of Bays when his kids were young, winter weekends skiing at Caledon Ski Club, and long stretches at his cabin in Halfmoon Bay, BC with his adult children and grandchildren. He was active throughout his life in a variety of sports. He maintained his early love for rowing well into his 70's, taking his single skull out on Lake Ontario in the early mornings before work. As a member of Hanlan Boat Club he loved competing as a Master at regattas including the Head of the Charles, Royal Canadian Henley, and Canadian Championships in Victoria, BC. He was introduced to sailing in Toronto and for many years was an active member of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club, where he sailed his albacore and instilled his love of sailing in his son and daughters. He was also an active member of the Badminton & Racquet Club. George delighted in taking his kids and, in later years, his grandkids to Blue Jays baseball games. He was an original Jays' season ticketholder, and relished going to ball games in different cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle and Dunedin. His varied interests included The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and the Toronto Opera, where he could spend time with family and friends. George maintained close friendships with many of his Zeta Psi fraternity brothers from the University of Manitoba. They always found good reasons to get together and in recent years, they enjoyed annual hiking weekends at Engadine Lodge in Alberta. We are grateful for the medical and nursing staff at the Ottawa Hospital, and the Toronto General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calgary Foundation in the name of Megan Hately Legacy Fund created to fund recreation activities for people with disabilities. The Hately Family invites you to join us for a Celebration of George's life at the AGO, 317 Dundas St. W, in Toronto on Saturday, February 8th at 12 noon.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020