KING GEORGE WALTER OSTAPCHUK (aka Oster) May 17, 1939 - March 25, 2019 It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Oster, age 79, on Monday, March 25th at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. He passed peacefully, with his wife and close family at his bedside. Walter leaves behind his wife whom he cherished and adored for more than 57 years. Mary Ostapchuk (née Bobyk) was truly Walter's partner in life and his many business ventures. Walter was born in Toronto to Michael and Pauline Ostapchuk. He grew up in Cabbagetown and his love of fishing began when caught his first fish at Grenadier Pond at High Park. Always an entrepreneur, he built a successful construction business, building manufacturing plants, shopping centers, offices and apartment complexes. Walter entered the restaurant business in 1973 when he founded the highly successful Whalers Group chain of restaurants in Toronto. His restaurants included three Whalers Wharf Seafood Houses, Pier 4, Waldo's Octobers and Chinese Junk. Walter thrived in the hospitality industry, and met many good friends through the restaurants. He was ahead of the industry with conceiving of and developing the boutique hotel and condo complex, Hotel Admiral in 1985 on Toronto's waterfront. Another of Walter's passions was golf and he developed, along with partners, the Hidden Lake Golf Club in 1978, followed by the Lowville Golf Club. In 1991, Walter joined the Board of the Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows (CNSS) and in 1992 was appointed Chairman and CEO. As fishing is one of Walter's key passions, it's easy to see how he was responsible for the growth and continuity of one of Toronto and Ontario's finest tourism events, the annual Great Ontario Salmon Derby on Lake Ontario. He was a walking ambassador for outdoor sports like fishing and hunting, and made major contributions through his leadership in producing the Toronto Sportmen's Show and outdoor shows across Canada. He continued to serve on the Board of CNSS after his retirement as Chairman in 2018. Walter always contributed in a meaningful way to the Boards and Associations he was involved with. He took on leadership roles as Chairman of the Canadian Restaurant Food Services Association, Kids Healthlink Foundation, Outdoor Caucus Association of Canada, Chairman of the Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre, and Chairman of Tourism Toronto and Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. Walter was a glorious example of following your passion (people, fishing, golf, travel, etc) and always appreciated he could thrive in the industries that supported these passions. Those individuals who worked with Walter knew him as a man of action, dedicated to improving the associations and industries he worked with. Walter was the worthy recipient of numerous and prestigious awards, including an Honorary Doctors of Law degree (McMaster University), Queen Elizabeth II Diamond and Golden Jubilee Awards, Lifetime Achievement Awards (Toronto Tourism and Tourism Canada), Chairman's Award (Canadian Sportsfishing Industry Association), Hall of Fame - Industry Builder (Canadian Association of Exhibition Managers) and various Conservation Achievement awards (Roderick Haig-Brown, Rick Morgan and Mike Reader). Walter was predeceased by his brother Steven Ostapchuk and leaves behind his beloved sister and brother in-law Jean and Steve Snatinsky; sons Mitchell (Tracey) and James; his wonderful grandchildren Nicole, Anastasia, Samantha, Jacob and Amanda; nieces and nephew Joanne, Diane, Terry and great-nieces and nephews Natasha, Nicholas, Cassandra, Siera, Cheyenne and Michael. Walter also leaves behind many long-standing and loyal friends who will deeply miss his presence. He served as a mentor to many and was always generous with his time and wisdom. Walter's spirit and influence will remain with us forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.dbburlington.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019