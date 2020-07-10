|
GEORGE (Bud) WHITTAKER July 31, 1930 - July 4, 2020 Bud passed away peacefully in Collingwood on July 4th 2020. He is survived by sons Dan (Brenda), Doug and Gord (Laura), their Mother Jackie (Davies/Corbett), long-time companion Margie Strickland and grandchildren Claire, Maddy, Owen and Sara Jane. Bud was born in Toronto and overcame many challenges during his youth to graduate from U. of T. and become a world-class sailor, Olympian, businessman and caring Father. Considered a world champion (International 14' class) in 1955/56, he made the Canadian Olympic sailing team in 1948, 1952 and 1956 and was inducted into the Canadian Dingy 14' Hall of Fame in 2013. Bud was a kind, generous person who was most at home in the country on his property. He loved projects, birds and whatever got him on the tractor. His other passion was squash. He co-raised a Canadian champion, won multiple tournaments himself including the U.S.A. Doubles Championship (75+) in 2007 and was inducted into the U.S.A. Grand Masters Honour Roll in 2011. Bud volunteered at and supported various Collingwood charities, loved Canadian history, astronomy and Winston Churchill. Despite declining health over the last couple of years Bud continued to live in his modest home with his favorite feline, Brewster. Thank you to his close friends Phil, Harold, Ditmar, Jeff, Kelly and others for their friendship over the years. True to his character, Bud quietly left before his 90th celebration leaving us his gentle spirit and memories of happier days.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2020