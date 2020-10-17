You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

George YOUSSEF
GEORGE YOUSSEF Passed away suddenly in his 81st year, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home that he shared with his beloved wife Susan War ren, in Oakville, Ontario. In addi tion to Susan, George is survived by his two children, Marcus (Amanda Fritzlan), Patricia (John Scott), and five grandchildren, Zak, Marianna, Oscar, Elizabeth and Peter, as well as his many nieces and nephews. Growing up in Egypt, he distinguished himself early, graduating from Cairo Uni versity in 1958, at the age of 19, and securing a scholarship to do graduate work in economics at the University of California, Berke ley, where he met his first wife, Roleene (nee Toole). George joined the Royal Bank of Canada in the late 1960s, eventually be coming a Senior Executive at RBC, with postings in New York City and London, England. In the mid-1980s he married Susan, and became a partner and CEO of Lin cluden, an Oakville-based pen sion-fund management firm. George was a dedicated advocate for wildlife supporting numerous organizations, both personally and through the family founda tion he and Susan started in the mid-1990s. According to George's wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a dona tion may be made to the Jane Goodall Foundation or the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy (Canada).

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

