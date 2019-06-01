GEORGINA HELEN MATTHEWS Nee Ross October 3, 1917 - April 19, 2019 Georgie Matthews was a woman of graciousness, thoughtfulness for others, intelligence, musicality, and fierce devotion to family. Eldest daughter of Christina Ross and the Rev. Dr. Andrew S. Ross, minister of Montreal West United Church, she was a graduate of Queen's University, Kingston, ON, (Arts -38). She played on the basketball team, throwing the basket that won the National Championship for Queen's in 1935. In her final year she was President of the Levana Society, the Student Council for Women students. In 1940, she married D. J. Matthews. She and Joe endured 22 months of separation, while he flew overseas as a navigator with the RAF during WWII. After the war, they made their permanent home in Guelph, ON. She was a life member of the Canadian Federation of University Women, serving on its executives, and supported the Guelph Youth Music Centre. She played piano, organ and sang in operettas. For 10 years she was choir leader and organist at Arkell United Church and played with a local music group into her 90s. She spent her final years in Belmont Long Term Care Facility in Belleville, ON. She leaves her children Carol Anne (Fred Wien), Basil (Gina), Ross (Evelyn), and Grace (Jim Clare), her sister Hope Ross-Papezik, her grandchildren Erika, Otis, Jonathan, Daniel, Malcolm, David, Chris, and Victoria, and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband, D. J. Matthews, her granddaughter, Lindsey Clare, and her siblings Donald, Betty(Waugh), and Andrew Ross. A memorial service will be held June 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. George's Church, Guelph, ON. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019