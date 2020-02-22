|
GERALD CHARLES MORAN July 5, 1929 - Dublin, Ireland February 16, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta On Sunday, February 16, 2020 as the winter day in Calgary drew to a close, Gerald took his last breath and joined his beloved wife, Eileen and his two sons, Garry and Michael in eternal life. Gerald had a fond affection for the outdoors, and until recent years, enjoyed his brisk and sometimes lengthy morning walks, originally with his wife of 56 years and then often in solitude after Eileen's passing ten years ago. He was always full of grateful appreciation for every moment he was surrounded by nature. Having grown up in Ireland and attended Rockwell College, Gerald exuded many academic and athletic abilities throughout his youth. Soon after the end of World War II, Gerald moved to London, England to practice as an architectural assistant, where he met and married Eileen. After the birth of their first two sons, they moved to Canada for better opportunities and he enjoyed a long career in commercial real estate development. After big-city living in London, England and Toronto, ON, they made their way to Aurora, ON, where they set down roots for 35 years and raised their five children. As a retired couple they moved to Barrie, ON where Gerald enjoyed the numerous hiking trails in the area. Five years ago Gerald moved to Calgary, AB to be close to his surviving son and daughter in-law, Bill and Sherry Moran and daughter and son-in-law, Mary Moran and Bruce Allford. Gerald, who maintained the firmest handshake right up until his departure, was an art lover, a voracious reader and a master of the English language. Despite the challenges of dementia he maintained an extensive and impressive vocabulary. Gerald is also survived by his two granddaughters, Chrystal (Chris) Caldwell of Tiny, ON and Melissa (Tanner) DeBruyne of Kimberly, BC; five great-grandchildren, Carter Caldwell, Kennedy Caldwell, Katelyn Caldwell, Kendra DeBruyne and Julia DeBruyne; daughter-in law, Cheri Doman of Moonstone, ON; his brother, Bill Moran of London, England and sister, Finola Greene of Limerick, Ireland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family in Ireland and around the world. Our family is grateful for the hardworking staff of Willow Park Butterfly Unit at Southwood Care Centre and Cindy from Home Instead Senior Care all of whom worked tirelessly to make Gerald's days bright over the last three years. A private celebration of life will be held in the coming months. If friends so desire, donations may be made directly to Copeland Forest Friends at http://www.copelandfriends.ca/. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Gerald's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Gerald Moran, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020