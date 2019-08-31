|
DR. GERALD CLARK ROWLAND August 8, 1948 - August 18, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of a true renaissance man, a man with an incredible zest for life whose infectious enthusiasm touched everyone who knew him. Dr. Gerald Clark Rowland, of Tillsonburg, Ontario, died on Sunday August 18, 2019. Cherished and loving husband, partner and friend to Tracy Rowland. Gerry was a kind, loving father to two sons and devoted grandfather to four grandchildren: Tim Rowland, his children Liam and Alexandra, and their mother Karen, and Sean Van Beers (Khielea) and their children Logan and Lex. Adored godfather to Ryan Morse and surrogate parent to her mother Courtney Morse. Predeceased by his parents John Houston Rowland and Margaret Jean (Donaldson) Rowland, his sister Nancy and his father-in-law Edward Roloson Sr. Fondly remember by his brother Richard Rowland, sister in-law Elizabeth, and nieces Jenn, Mary, Beth, and their families, and by Tracy's family: her mother Lynda Roloson, brother Edward Roloson (Alida), sister Wendy Brown (Ken) and their families. Gerry grew up in Hudson, Quebec, and upon completion of high school, attended Trent University, graduating with a degree in Biology. While at Trent, he played rugby and was instrumental in the establishment of 'The Commoner', the student pub. He then went on to pursue a Masters Degree in Ecology at York University. While at York, he was a Don at Stong College, and was planning to attend their 50th Anniversary in October. As a young, enthusiastic biologist, he endeavoured to rid the world of pollution. However, one day, while standing in a stream counting trout, he had an epiphany and realized that perhaps he had a greater calling in life... he was destined to be a healer. Gerry graduated in Medicine from the University of Western Ontario. While attending medical school, Gerry was on the diving team, and was the proud recipient of a Bronze W. Medicine was his passion. Gerry dedicated 40 years to his profession as a Family Doctor. His commitment to his patients and his determination that all received the best quality of care was unequaled. This commitment was further evidenced by his involvement with professional medical associations, striving to improve policy to enhance healthcare for all Ontarians. He was a member of the governing bodies of both the Ontario Medical Association, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and served as President of both Associations. He has been an honoured recipient of awards on behalf of the Canadian Medical Association and the Ontario Medical Association for his outstanding contributions to the medical profession. Gerry was a man of eclectic interests, usually (with the possible exception of golf) accompanied by great abilities. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved nature. He was an eternally hopeful, steadfast supporter of the Seattle Seahawks, the Montreal Alouettes and his Mighty Habs. He loved gardening, playing his guitar, reading, cryptic crossword puzzles, travelling, sailing, flying, and above all, cooking, entertaining, and sharing good food and fine wine with his family and friends, both close to home and around the world. He loved his incredible life and the beautiful people he was privileged to share it with. In keeping with Gerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family funeral service is scheduled. Friends, family and colleagues will be invited to share in a celebration to honour this amazing man. Details will be released at a later date. As a lifelong supporter, fan, and occasionally the team doctor for local high school athletics, Gerry has expressed his wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made through Wareing Cremation Services (by cheque) to 'The Gemini Outdoor Sport Facility Enhancement Fund' in order to assist in the purchase and installation of a multi-purpose scoreboard, spectator seating, and team benches so that current and future generations of athletes, friends and families can cheer on their loved ones and always know the score! Wareing Cremation Services Inc., 346 Simcoe St., Tillsonburg (519-409-5575) have been entrusted with the arrangements. Messages of condolence for Gerry's family may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." He is loved and will be missed by so many......
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019