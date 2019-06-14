|
GERALD COHEN (Jerry) Peacefully at home on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dianne Jones. Predeceased by his loving wife, Myrna Cohen. Proud father and father-in-law of Jay and Carolyn, Ellen, and Stephen, and Susan. Caring grandfather of Jessica and Casey, David and Marlie, Carly and Jordan, Jordan and Sami and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Noah and Lily. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sick Kids 416-813-8787. There will be a private family service. Shiva at 3 Rosemary Lane, Toronto. The Shiva is on Thursday, June 13th from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Friday, June 14th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019