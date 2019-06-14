You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
GERALD COHEN (Jerry) Peacefully at home on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dianne Jones. Predeceased by his loving wife, Myrna Cohen. Proud father and father-in-law of Jay and Carolyn, Ellen, and Stephen, and Susan. Caring grandfather of Jessica and Casey, David and Marlie, Carly and Jordan, Jordan and Sami and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Noah and Lily. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sick Kids 416-813-8787. There will be a private family service. Shiva at 3 Rosemary Lane, Toronto. The Shiva is on Thursday, June 13th from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Friday, June 14th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019
