Resources More Obituaries for Gerald EATON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald EATON

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email DR. GERALD EATON 'Jerry' September 1, 1932 - June 21, 2019 Queen's Medicine 1956 It is with great sadness that Jerry's family announces his passing on the morning of the summer solstice at St. Martha's Place, Mineral Springs Hospital, Banff, AB. Jerry is lovingly remembered by Ann, his wife of 61 years, his daughters Leslie (Kevin) and Jennifer (Sandy), and his sons David (Kelly) and Peter (Wendy). He leaves a family legacy of grandchildren - Scott, Katie (Jesse), Jessica, Robyn, James, Brendan, Maura, and Matilda, plus an anticipated great-grandchild. Born, in Cornwall Ontario, to Ola (nee Easterbrooks) and Fred Eaton, Jerry is the eldest of five siblings and is survived by Sharon, Sandra (David), David (Joyce) and Debbie (Bill). Jerry attended Cornwall High School, which led him to medical school at Queen's University in Kingston Ontario. As a bonus, his university was near the Kingston General Hospital School of Nursing where he met his beautiful wife, Ann, in a narrow stairwell. It was a fast courtship and they were married in October 1957. After graduating from Queen's in 1956, Jerry pursued residencies in Internal Medicine in Kingston and Family Practice in Flint, Michigan. Subsequently, he ran a family practice in Espanola, Ontario for 10 years. Jerry enjoyed his years in Espanola, raising his young family of four, delivering hundreds of babies, yet still finding a little time to hunt and fish and to travel with Ann. In 1969, a Family Practice group lured him to Calgary Alberta to join their team where he was the epitome of the traditional family practitioner; running a busy practice, making house calls, practicing obstetrics, and caring for his patients in acute care hospitals and nursing homes. He contributed his leadership to the medical community as Director of Family Medicine at Rockyview Hospital, and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Calgary. Towards the end of his 37 years in family medicine, as both he and his patients aged, he turned his focus to geriatric care. He also travelled the country working with the Canadian Hospital Accreditation Council. In 1984, Jerry and Ann bought a little cabin on the Bow River in Canmore, Alberta, to enjoy the outdoors and all the beauty and adventure the Rockies had to offer - hiking, biking, skiing, snowshoeing, exploring. He shared Ann's passion for global travel, and he was willingly dragged around bird watching. As the family expanded, so did the house on the Bow. It was a special place for the family to gather, enjoy holidays and events, the outdoors, hot tubs, and wonderful meals usually followed by boisterous game nights. Pneumonia released Jerry from his challenging later years with dementia. We will miss this man of great integrity who was so dedicated to the compassionate and skilful care of his patients, and truly loved his family. We will forever remember his chuckle and the twinkle in his eye, his hermit cookies and his hikers' rum fruit cake. The family is grateful for the compassionate care of Jerry by the staff of St. Martha's Place in Banff, as well as the support and assistance of Heather Price. Through Jerry's roller coaster journey with Alzheimer's, Ann's friends have given loving support, for which we give thanks. If friends so desire, memorial tributes, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to St. Martha's Place at www.covenantfoundation.ca. A Service of Thanksgiving for Jerry's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Ralph Connor Memorial United Church, 617 - 8 Street, Canmore, AB. Condolences forwarded through www.bowriverfuneral.com. Bow River Funeral Service assisting (403) 678-4880. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries