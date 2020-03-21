You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Gerald Edward CURRY

GERALD EDWARD CURRY (Ted) Gerald Edward (Ted) Curry born May 18, 1932, died March 12, 2020, was the eldest son of Gerald and Mary. He is survived by his wife Janet (Jeffrey) Curry, whom he knew since the age of two; son David (Ada Wong) of Toronto; daughter Margaret (Andrew Boothroyd) of Oxford, England; grandchildren Ewen and Zico Curry, Ben Boothroyd; family Betty Curry, John Rayner, Julia and Henry Pankratz, Ann and Harry Malcolmson. He was predeceased by siblings Hugh Curry and Naomi Rayner. Ted had fond memories of his early years in England, Australia, and Port Hope. A graduate of University of Toronto Schools (UTS), he graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of the Science of Forestry (BScF) and later attained his Masters degree (MScF.) Forestry was his life and love. He worked for Kimberly Clark at Kapuskasing and Longlac, Ontario. For a different forestry experience, he worked out of Calgary for the Eastern Rockies Forest Conservation Board. When he decided he wanted to return to working for industry, he moved to the Miramichi, NB in 1966 as Chief Forester at Acadia Forest Products, then MTR, Boise Cascade, and finally retired from Repap after a distinguished career. Ted was a Registered Professional Forester and was a strong supporter of the Canadian Institute of Forestry, Association of Registered Professional Foresters, and the Canadian Pulp & Paper Assoc. He was inducted into the New Brunswick Forestry Hall of Fame and is included on the University of Toronto's Forestry Wall of Fame. Outside of forestry, he was interested in amateur sport and spent many hours at the local rink volunteering with minor hockey. After retirement in 1992, he served in various ways in support of St. Andrew's Anglican Church and the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton. The management of St. Andrew's woodlot for many years continued to challenge him and give him pleasure until his death. He was a true lover of nature and his daily walks in town or in the bush. Ted enjoyed a great life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
