Surrounded by his loved ones, Gerry lost his valiant two year battle with cancer on July 13, 2020.
Beloved husband of Kathy, proud father of Amanda (Matthew Boswell), Andrew (Cheryl Pirie) and Blair (Anne Kozak), and extraordinary grandfather to his 8 amazing grandchildren (Jack, Katie, Charlie, Christy, William, Connor, James and Harrison). His family and friends will miss him greatly.
Gerry was born in London, England on June 10, 1944. He wasn't dealt the best hand in his early years; but that didn't stop him - he was an eternal optimist and through a unique combination of hard work, integrity, kindness and love for family, he created an amazing life.
He was successful in winning a scholarship to his high school and became a lifelong advocate of education.
In search of a better life, he immigrated to Canada in 1967 and settled in Toronto. With just a few dollars in his pocket, a couple of good friends, a positive attitude, and an incredible work ethic, Gerry began to work tirelessly to build a life for himself, and eventually his family. In 1969 he entered the Life Insurance industry with Standard Life and became their number one agent in Canada through sheer determination and hard work, often working six days a week in the '70s and '80s. In time, his clients asked him to look after their investments along with their financial planning needs and he built up a very loyal clientele during his fifty plus years in the business.
He was passionate about helping his clients secure a comfortable retirement. In 2003 he founded Guilfoyle Financial with his elder son Andrew, and a few years later his younger son Blair joined the team. He loved working with family (Kathy worked alongside him for decades), and was incredibly proud that his boys would be able to continue his professional legacy.
A great runner in his youth, Gerry continued with this passion in his adult years completing a number of marathons and sprint triathlons. He also enjoyed playing squash and cricket at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club and was loved by many friends there. Gerry was an avid soccer fan, cheering on Luton Town FC, England's national team, and any underdog in the Premier League.
Gerry met the love of his life, Kathy, just before she and her family moved from England to Australia. After months of letter writing, they were reunited in Canada, married in 1969, and shortly afterward bought their first home in Thornhill. For over fifty years they were an incredible pair, an inspiration to so many young couples, always providing warmth and love in their homes. They travelled the world, and spent very few days apart. They were an amazing team throughout their journey, ""for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health"".
Gerry loved his family. He was immensely proud of his children, enjoyed spending time with them and their spouses and adored his grandchildren.
The grandchildren will always remember their amazing Grandad playing games at the cottage, doing magic tricks, telling bedtime stories, and playing soccer in the backyard.
The family is very thankful for the incredible support that friends have shown (those who knew him well, as well as those who had only met him once or twice). Gerry is remembered for his kindness, his warm smile, the twinkle in his eye, his jokes, his lovely English accent, the way he asked about people's lives and listened to stories about their families and, most importantly, for the way that he made people feel. Gerry had a special ability of ensuring that everyone he spent time with came away feeling better.
He wasn't someone to dwell on the sad things and was determined to make the most of every day. To emulate and celebrate Gerry's amazing life, please give a hug to a loved one - or a phone call - and take a few moments to chat and listen to a friend.
The world has lost a wonderful man. A celebration of his life will take place when we can all safely gather again.
Published in The Globe and Mail on July 27, 2020