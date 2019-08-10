|
GERALD CHARLES HOLLYER, Q.C. Gerry passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2019 in his 88th year with his loving wife Carol by his side. Father of five; Grandfather of eight. He will be greatly missed by all. Throughout his legal career with Kingsmill-Jennings and Miller Thompson; Gerry was an inspiration and mentor to many. An accomplished skier, swimmer, gardener and painter; he enjoyed his life fully. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the B.C. would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019