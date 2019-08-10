You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald HOLLYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald HOLLYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald HOLLYER Obituary
GERALD CHARLES HOLLYER, Q.C. Gerry passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2019 in his 88th year with his loving wife Carol by his side. Father of five; Grandfather of eight. He will be greatly missed by all. Throughout his legal career with Kingsmill-Jennings and Miller Thompson; Gerry was an inspiration and mentor to many. An accomplished skier, swimmer, gardener and painter; he enjoyed his life fully. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the B.C. would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.