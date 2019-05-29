You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, All Saints Chapel
1280 Dundas Street West
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, All Saints Chapel
1280 Dundas Street West
Oakville, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald KOROTKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald KOROTKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald KOROTKY Obituary
GERALD KOROTKY Sadly, Gerald Korotky passed away on Saturday, May 25th, 2019. He was husband to Anna (née Kolnyshenko) for 61 years. Father of Laryssa (Eugene Krystalskyj) and Victor (Roma Lydia Huculak). Proud and very sweet Grandfather of Eugene Jr., Alex, Katrina and Mia. He will be missed by his family in Ukraine. Resting at Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Panakhyda Thursday 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, All Saints Chapel, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville at 10:30 a.m. Interment: St. Volodymyr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Help Us Help The Children would be appreciated as an expression of sympathy. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 29 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now