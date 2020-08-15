|
GERALD MACDONALD Gerald Patrick MacDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 93 years young. Beloved husband of Regina, loving father to Robert (Catharine MacDonald), Ellen (Vic Beacock), and Doug (Karen Gleeson). Cherished grandpa and papa to Sarah Hlady (Todd Hlady), Erin MacDonald, Amy MacDonald, Ian Beacock, Spencer Beacock (Kate Hale-Wilkes), and Emily Beacock and great- grandfather to Addison and Emmett Hlady. Predeceased by parents, Patrick (1937) and Anne (1951); Sister Betty (1990); brother, Alex (1944); and infant brother, John (1918). Gerry was born in Welland, Ontario on December 19, 1926, to Patrick MacDonald and Anne McLaren. Gerry grew up in the family home on River Road and was a proud native of Welland. He attended Central School, the Welland High and Vocational School, and the University of Buffalo. He was a proud and long-time employee of Atlas Steels in Welland - following the death of his brother, Alex, in 1944 in the Battle of Normandy, Gerry left school and began his career at Atlas in the drawing office and progressed through many of the company's departments as foreman and retiring in 1989 as Utilities Engineer. Gerry met a smart, independent and lovely lady named Regina Kraus in 1951 at the Welland Tennis Club, who became the love of his life. They married in 1953 and shared 67 wonderful and happy years together, at both their little apartment on McAlpine Avenue in Welland and their house on Haist Street in Fonthill. Their first child, Rob, was born in 1955, followed by Ellen in 1958 and Doug in 1966. Gerry had a great many interests and was a great fan of sports, especially his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. He liked nothing more than settling in on a cold Saturday winter night with a fire in the fireplace and watching the Leafs. Gerry had a very keen interest in history and a very special interest in the history of the Canadian troops in the Second World War. He was a charter member of the Kirk-on-the-Hill Presbyterian Church in Fonthill and was instrumental in helping to start the new church in Fonthill in 1957; he served as its Clerk of Session for many years. Gerry served as councillor on the Village of Fonthill Council in the 1960s and ran for Reeve. He was a long-time member of the Fonthill Masonic Lodge. Outside of his family and church, Gerry's greatest love was time spent at the cottage on Jo Lee Point at Lake of Bays, where he spent many days and weeks enjoying time with family and friends, and 'puttering' around the place. Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Scholar, Engineer, Politician, Youth Baseball Coach, Swimmer, Fisherman, Waterskier, Prize Rose Gardener, Proud Canadian, A Great Friend to so many throughout his life, and the best Dad ever was Gerry. Cremation has taken place in keeping with Gerald's wishes. Visitation for family and friends will be at the Pelham Funeral Home, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill, Ontario on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. As per the Province of Ontario COVID-19 regulations, visitation attendance is limited to 30% of building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing will be practiced for the health and safety of guests and staff. A private interment will take place at the Fonthill cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to either the Juravinski Cancer Centre or the Kirk-on- the-Hill Presbyterian Church. If a life is measured not by riches amassed but by kindness to others, then Gerry lived a full and rich life. He was compassionate, generous, and a man of great integrity. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020