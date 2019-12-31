|
GERALD PATRICK McCARVILL 1946 - 2019 Gerry passed away unexpectedly at Toronto General Hospital on December 28, 2019 from a heart condition. In his final moments, Gerry was surrounded by his children Julian and Olivia Guy-McCarvill and Randy McCarvill; sister Patricia McNabb; niece Marion; and his wife, Nadine Guy. Gerry is to be cremated. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for June, 2020. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020