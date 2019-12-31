You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald MCCARVILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Patrick MCCARVILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Patrick MCCARVILL Obituary
GERALD PATRICK McCARVILL 1946 - 2019 Gerry passed away unexpectedly at Toronto General Hospital on December 28, 2019 from a heart condition. In his final moments, Gerry was surrounded by his children Julian and Olivia Guy-McCarvill and Randy McCarvill; sister Patricia McNabb; niece Marion; and his wife, Nadine Guy. Gerry is to be cremated. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for June, 2020. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -