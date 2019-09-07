You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
33 Overland Dr.
North York, ON
Dr. GERALD PETER CRANSTON On Wednesday, September 14, 2019, Dr. Peter Cranston, a much loved and respected family physician for over 48 years passed peacefully at home. A graduate of medicine from Queen's University, 1954. He deeply loved his family first, patients and the game of golf. Dear husband of the late June Cranston (nee Day), devoted father of Christine Duffy (Michael), Peter (Gundi), Robert and Michael (Karen) and his brother Bob. Son of the late Frederick and Geraldine Cranston, and brother to the late Larry and Don. Beloved grandfather of Jennifer, Michael and Kelly, Lisa, Lori and Tom, Taylor and Robbie, Samantha and Madeline. Great-grandparent to Andrew, Brendan, Carter and Reese. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Celebration service at the Church of the Ascension (33 Overland Dr., North York) at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16. Reception to follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Ascension. Particular thanks to Dr. Jennifer Arvenitis and her team from the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care for her compassionate and skilled care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
