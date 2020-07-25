You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Gerald Philip HASTINGS


1930 - 2020
GERALD PHILIP HASTINGS May 22, 1930 - July 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Philip Hastings at the age of 90 years. Gerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane, his children, Pamela (Mark), Jeffery (Bonnie) and grandchildren Sydney, Jack and Jacob. Gerry grew up playing baseball and hockey in Leaside (Toronto) with his brother Warren and a group of friends who remained in his life for 70+ years. He enjoyed a long, successful career in sales/management in the construction industry. Gerry was a man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life - a long walk, tending to his yard, reading the newspaper, watching sports, eating wings at the "Bistro" and, of course, no one liked a party, a good joke or a convivial drink with friends more than "Ger"! A private celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada are appreciated. The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the staff at Parkview Home in Stouffville for their care and compassion.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
