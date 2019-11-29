|
|
THE HONOURABLE GERALD AUGUSTINE PAUL REGAN, LL.B, P.C., Q.C The family of the Hon. Gerald Augustine Paul Regan, LL.B, P.C., Q.C., is deeply saddened to announce that he passed away on November 26, 2019, but profoundly grateful that he did so peacefully and surrounded by love. Born February 13, 1928, in Windsor, Nova Scotia, Jerry was the son of Walter Edward Regan & Rose M. Regan (nee Greene). He was predeceased by an infant son John, his sister Greta, and brothers James and Walter ("Hez"). Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Carole Regan (nee Harrison), children, Jerry (Karen); Geoff (Kelly), their children Caitlin, Nicole and Harrison; Miriam (Ian MacNeil), their daughter, Tallulah; Nancy (David Graham), their children Andrew, Matt, and Alexandra; David (Jillian), their children Grace, Isabel, Charlotte and Will; Laura (Farhad Safinia), their children Tad and Alma; sister, Maureen Regan, SC.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Windsor Academy and attended St. Mary's University and Dalhousie Law School. He started practising law in Windsor in 1954, eventually becoming one of the province's most active labour lawyers throughout the 1960s. At a Young Liberals' convention, in 1954, a young woman from the west handed him a souvenir bag of Saskatchewan wheat, and the rest is family history. He married Carole in 1956, and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on November 17, with their six children, in the palliative care unit. He was always happiest when he was with her - and even more so on any occasion surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Jerry had a lifelong love of sports, which he also nurtured in his children and through which he forged many meaningful friendships. The hockey rink and, in later life, the ski hill and golf course were favourite places to spend time with family and friends. His passion for tennis took him from runner-up in the Nova Scotia Junior Mens' at age 19 to winning the Canadian over 85 mens' doubles championship with his long-time friend and well-chosen tennis partner, Lorne Main. During his university days, he became well known as a radio announcer, particularly doing play by play of local sports, at CKBW, in Bridgewater, and CJCH in Halifax. Jerry had a strong entrepreneurial bent, inherited from his father, who owned and ran the Falmouth General Store, and it was paired with a creative spirit. At age five, he'd buy a large bag of peanuts in the shell, divide it into small bags and sell them at a profit when Windsor residents gathered for a local baseball game. Starting in 1951, at age 23, Jerry convinced a series of NHL teams to do post-season tours of Atlantic Canada, playing against local senior teams. During the last of these, in 1956, he did his best to fill in for two games when one of the Boston Bruins' defensemen was sick. He liked to recount that someone in the stands was overheard to say of him, "that number 24 doesn't look so great for an NHLer." Subsequently, the Bruins asked him to scout for good young hockey players, which he did during the late 1950s and early 60s, as his law practice grew. Elected to the House of Commons in 1963 as M.P. for the then dual seat of Halifax, he was elected Leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party two years later. Jerry served as MLA for Halifax-Needham (1967-80), and as Premier of Nova Scotia from 1970 to 1978. During this period, he served a term as Chair of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. He returned to federal politics in 1980, as M.P. for Halifax, and over the next four years held portfolios in the federal cabinets of Pierre Trudeau and John Turner, including Minister of Labour and Minister of Sport; Secretary of State; Minister of State (International Trade); and Minister of Energy, Mines & Resources. After politics, Jerry went into private business as a consultant, and served as a director of a number of Canadian companies including Air Atlantic, Sceptre Resources, Roman Corp., Sovereign Life, Nabisco Canada, and Halterm, as Chairman of Trenton Works, and as Chair of the Advisory Board for Greenbrier Europe. From 1990 to 2014, he was counsel to McInnes Cooper and its predecessor law firm. In 1993, at the request of Premier Donald Cameron, he chaired the Premier's Task Force on the Future of the Port of Halifax. Throughout his life, he was immensely proud of Nova Scotia and promoted it wherever he went. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, November 28th, at the Prince George Hotel, 1725 Market Street, Halifax. Funeral mass 2 p.m., Friday, November 29th, at St. Mary's Basilica, 5221 Spring Garden Road, Halifax. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the QEII Hospital, Chalice, the Tema Conter Foundation, New Horizons Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] The family wishes to express its thanks to his long-time physician Dr. Howard Conter, caregivers Anelfa Catimbang & Amy Hunt, as well as the staff at the ER & Palliative units of the QEII Hospital for their magnificent care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019