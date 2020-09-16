Gerald ROSS

GERALD (GERRY) ROSS Peacefully, on September 15, 2020, Gerry Ross passed away at the age of 83. Beloved husband and true life partner for over 61 years of Pauline (Bubsy). Loving Father and Father-in-law of Susie and Neil Levitsky, Jeff and Bonnie Ross, and Evan Ross and Aviva Wittenberg. Adored Papa to Rachel and Michael, Erin and Ilana, Bram, Alyssa, Adam, Noa, and Talia, and new Great-Grandfather of Ben. Beloved son and son in law of the late Sam and Rose Ross, and Eddie and Elsie Lederman. Dear Brother of the late Pat Fromstein and Brother-in-Law of Ron Fromstein, and the late Harold and Shirley Lederman. Gerry will be remembered as being a 'Real Mensch;' a brilliant Real Estate lawyer with Goodman and Goodman for over 30 years, a community leader at Baycrest and other organizations. He was an extremely caring and loving man who loved to share his cheery smile and knowledge with everyone. His love of travel to Florida or around the world, theatre, and baseball was only eclipsed by his love of spending time with his family. He will truly be missed. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to The Ross Lederman Program Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation, (416) 785-2875 would be appreciated.



